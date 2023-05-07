Udinese-Sampdoria | Sottil: “Beto we will try to recover him. Ok Pafundi”

On the eve of the championship match against Sampdoria, the Friulian coach presented tomorrow’s important match

Tomorrow, bottom side Sampdoria will arrive at the Dacia Arena. Sottil asked his players for an important performance to end the season that is drawing to a close in the best possible way. The Friulian coach presented in Press conference tomorrow’s match at 6.30pm.

“This year we have had a lot of bad luck. We started with MonthThen Deulofeu ed Ebos. Now it’s Kinglsey’s turn. I’m truly sorry for everyone. Especially for “King”, because she was making a big growth. I also include the injury of Success. Beto we will try to recover it. We’re evaluating it, but it’s clear that having them all in the squad and available would have given us more alternatives and it would have been nice for the team to play this season finale together.”

Who will be the substitute during the next match?

“It’s covered it is a solution. As always, I will make my assessments to put the best team on the pitch. He is grown up a lot, is a player who gives us depth and 1v1 phases. He trains well and works hard. It is the future of this team. If I had to choose him from the beginning I’m sure he will play his match ”.

“Sampdoria will come here and rightly play their match. They are clearly in a very deficit situation, but they have a trained coach and great motivator. It is a big mistake to think that tomorrow will be everything simple. We have an obligation to ourselves and I demand a match like the one seen against Napoli, in terms of approach and level intensity. We have to be more continuous level of mindset. With the big teams we showed great lucidity at home and we never lost. The winner behaves like a winner, that is, performing well for all the minutes of each match”.

