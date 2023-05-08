Udinese-Sampdoria | Sottil in the pre: “I expect a game like Thauvin”

The Friulian coach presented this afternoon’s match against Sampdoria to Dazn’s microphones

Udinese will take the field in a few minutes in the Monday night match against Sampdoria. In the meantime, Sottil spoke in the pre-match, presenting a challenge that was complicated in various respects. As already reiterated on Thursday, the Piedmontese coach said: “We have to offer one performance from Udinese. Sometimes we are a miss in the continuity or in the approach to the game. Against Napoli and Cremonese at home, on the other hand, we did well and we will have to show the same attitude again today. Sampdoria, as it should be, will play their game”.

The coach then concentrated on injuries, after the serious one suffered by Ezizibue: “Losing players is never a pleasure. SIt would have been much nicer to face this season finale with everyone available, at team level I mean. We don’t mourn and we accept the verdict of the field. I am convinced that the remaining players will prove their worth.”.

Subtle's words — At the end of the interview, Subtle takes stock of the situation on the conditions of Beto e Thauvin, starter today against Sampdoria: "Beto is continuing its journey recovery, we hope to have it soon. Thauvin is strong, he has an incredible career behind him. It took him some time to fit in and adapt to our league, which is totally different from the Mexican one. He is extraordinary, he wants to give us a hand. I expect a match like Thauvin".

