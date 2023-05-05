Home » Udinese-Sampdoria / The match referee has been chosen: all previous ones
Udinese-Sampdoria / The match referee has been chosen: all previous ones

by admin
Udinese-Sampdoria / The match referee has been chosen: all previous ones

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. After the draw with Napoli, his mind is already on the match against Stankovic’s Sampdoria

Udinese has put an end to it on the midweek round with a very important championship match against Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. The challenge demonstrated how the company has all the credentials to make a difference, but at the same time that it lacks a fundamental aspect: continuity. Now all we can do is aim for the next meetings and demonstrate to everyone that the team has a great desire to make a difference and above all to climb the final standings. In the meantime, it has been just in the last few hours decided the four arbitration complete with VAR assistants who will direct the next championship match. Here is all the most important info.

As race director he was chosen Niccolò Baroni of the Florence section. The two assistants will be with him: Tegoni and Ricci. Perenzoni was called as fourth man. Di Martino will be at the Video Assistance Referee and as his assistant Marinelli. We remind everyone that this match could also be decisive for one front, that of salvation. In case of defeat of the Sampdoria and above all the victory of one between Verona and Spezia, the Genoese would be the first team to officially abandon our championship. Now all we can do is go see everyone previous with this race director.

Previous

Barons he has already directed a few races in the top Italian championship, but to date he has never been a referee yet neither for Sampdoria nor for Udinese by Andrea Sottil. His first encounter in Serie A was last season’s 2-2 draw between Cagliari and Sassuolo. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the championship match that took place last night. Here are the marks that have been assigned to the Juventus players. The report cards of the editorial staff of Udinese and Naples <<

May 5, 2023 (change May 5, 2023 | 16:28)

© breaking latest news

