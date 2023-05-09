Udinese-Sampdoria / The top and the flop of the match: the return of Masina

Here is the classic appointment with the top and the flop of this championship day. Let’s see who surprised and who disappointed

Udinese is back to winning and he did it in style. Today against Sampdoria we expected a tough and tense match right from the first minutes, but Andrea Sottil’s men never got into trouble and managed to win the final three points. A performance that condemns the Genoa team to the second category of Italian football and at the same time takes the bianconeri to eighth place in the standings. Now the Pozzo team believes in Europe and will try until the end. The Friulians are expected from four consecutive finals. Do not lose (in the meantime) the opinion on the best and worst in the field from play. Here is the top and the flop of the match played at the Dacia Arena.

He top of the day he is undoubtedly the central defender Adam Masina. The Moroccan has returned from a difficult injury to say the least and instead of breaking down he worked hard to be able to regain a place among the owners. Today he made himself available and provided a match of the highest order. Then when Sandi Lovric put that ball in a kiss, he was ready and bagged the ball behind his opponent Nicola Ravaglia. An excellent sign both for this season finale and for the next championship year. Adams Masina is finally back.

The flop of the day — The flop today is not assigned to a player, but to an entire club: Sampdoria. Dejan Stankovic's team is definitively relegated and the situation could even worsen over the next few months. President Ferrero's team seems to be doomed to failure and no one can stop this process. A real shame given that we are talking about a historical club of our football.

