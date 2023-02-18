The stadium of the neroazzurri will be a real bedlam. Here’s how many spectators there will be during the next championship match

The black and blue they can no longer make mistakes and after last Monday’s draw against Sampdoria, they play a good part of the season right within their friendly walls against the Friulians. It will not be an easy match for the men of Andrea Sottilwho won’t even be able to think of making a mistake if they want to dream of a positive result at San Siro. Just the stadium, we know that it is the most important in Italy and without a shadow of a doubt it also conditions the performance of the players who descend on this legendary field. In addition to the already effective frame, we must not forget that there will also be a considerable number of spectators to support the beloved. That’s how many people we’re talking about.

The match between Simone Inzaghi’s team and that of coach Andrea Sottil will be followed by almost seventy thousand spectators. A sensational number if we think of those we are used to Friuli Venezia Giulia. It is certainly not passion that makes the difference, but only the catchment area that the Milanese company can offer. However, we still expect a top-level performance from Udinese and perhaps a result that has been missing at San Siro for some time. Let’s take a look at the precedents between the two companies.

The last victory at the Meazza — If we open the almanacs and look for Udinese's last victory in Milan, we have to go back a few years. We are talking about the match played in 2017 when Luciano Spalletti was still sitting on the bench of the black and blue team and we remember this great victory above all for the excellent plays by Antonin Barak. Un 3-1 that had made all the Juventus fans dream on that cold Milanese afternoon. Let's hope that Saturday night the story can repeat itself.

