The coach of the Emilians received excellent news from the afternoon session: the French playmaker is back to training in a group

The team coached by Andrea Subtil prepares for the next championship match. We’re talking about a club that has a great chance of redemption after the bad external knockout with Turin. At the moment we need to give a clear swerve, given that the latest performances are not of great caliber overall. Against the grenades, the team’s lowest moment since the beginning of the season was probably reached. Now comes the match against Sassuolo and the idea is to be able to begin to find success and above all the confidence that has been lacking due to some injuries. Accidents that have also tormented the staff of the Emilians.

Alessio Dionysis he can smile: against the bianconeri he could almost have his squad full. With regard to Berardi, the blow received by Maehle which cost the Bergamo winger the expulsion was only a big scare. The 10 neroverde, therefore, is completely available for Sunday’s match. But there is also another important return.

The director has also recovered — Maxime Lopez is recovered and enlistable. The French midfielder had made up for it during winter training a distraction to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee and will be back on the pitch against the Bianconeri, even if he is currently ahead Obiang for a starting jersey. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest statements by the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. Here are his words about Beto and Samardzic << See also Farewell to Igor Kirillov, the voice of the USSR

