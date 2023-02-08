Home World Udinese Sassuolo / Dionisi can smile again: M. Lopez recovered
World

Udinese Sassuolo / Dionisi can smile again: M. Lopez recovered

by admin
Udinese Sassuolo / Dionisi can smile again: M. Lopez recovered

The coach of the Emilians received excellent news from the afternoon session: the French playmaker is back to training in a group

The team coached by Andrea Subtil prepares for the next championship match. We’re talking about a club that has a great chance of redemption after the bad external knockout with Turin. At the moment we need to give a clear swerve, given that the latest performances are not of great caliber overall. Against the grenades, the team’s lowest moment since the beginning of the season was probably reached. Now comes the match against Sassuolo and the idea is to be able to begin to find success and above all the confidence that has been lacking due to some injuries. Accidents that have also tormented the staff of the Emilians.

Alessio Dionysis he can smile: against the bianconeri he could almost have his squad full. With regard to Berardi, the blow received by Maehle which cost the Bergamo winger the expulsion was only a big scare. The 10 neroverde, therefore, is completely available for Sunday’s match. But there is also another important return.

The director has also recovered

Maxime Lopez is recovered and enlistable. The French midfielder had made up for it during winter training a distraction to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee and will be back on the pitch against the Bianconeri, even if he is currently ahead Obiang for a starting jersey. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest statements by the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. Here are his words about Beto and Samardzic <<

See also  Farewell to Igor Kirillov, the voice of the USSR

February 8, 2023 (change February 8, 2023 | 18:31)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

DW! São Paulo Design Week 2023 takes place...

Silence, we die on the way! – The...

Jim Carrey is selling his Los Angeles mansion

Real Madrid Al Ahli 2023 Club World Cup...

What are circles of confusion.

«No citizen will be left on the street»-...

Tesouro, review of his album Here with me...

LULA-BOLSONARO, WHO IS IT, WHO IS IT? —...

TIM, the remodulation is triggered for some mobile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy