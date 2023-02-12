The director of the Friulian technical area spoke to Dazn to present today’s match against Dionisi’s Sassuolo

The director Marino interviewed by the microphones of DAZN, he spoke about many topics, starting from the retreat chosen during the week to prepare for this challenge in the best possible way, hoping that the existence will be like that of Marassi. “We return with great determination from a week therevery intense workthe team understood the mistakes made in Turin, where some things that we found in training were missing, the litmus test it will be today’s match”.

Marino he then commented on the debut of the winter signing Thauvinwho came on for Torino in the previous round: “he will give us a huge hand, he is equipped with a undeniable talentwith quality and great technique. We won two rounds ago in Genoa but actually the home victory has been missing for some time and there is all the determination to find it.

Marino’s words — The match against Sassuolo also has great social importance, due to the charity auction that will begin at the kick-off to help the countries affected by the earthquake: “Udine is a city that knows what the earthquake. Seeing those scenes, I too relived the moments of the Avellino earthquake. These are terrible days, where concern for is also added Zaccheronito whom we all send a big hug and a speedy recovery”. Quickly changing the subject, here are the choices of the two technicians for the race <<

