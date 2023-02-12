Udinese continues to work on the Bruseschi pitches ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s match. We are talking about an important meeting from all points of view and consequently the impossibility of being able to underestimate the commitment. On the other side of the field will present the Sassuolo of Dionysus, fresh from the glory due to the double whammy of the big names of the caliber of Atalanta and Milan. Furthermore, tomorrow’s match will be a match in which there will be several first times. The first is that which concerns the newcomer Thauvin who for the first time will start from the 1st minute in front of his new fans. The second, however, is that of Bajrami, also making his debut as a starter with the new shirt. Now let’s look at the possible choices of the two technicians and above all the probable formations.