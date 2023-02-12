Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. A very complex match is the one scheduled for tomorrow at lunch: the probabilities
Udinese continues to work on the Bruseschi pitches ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s match. We are talking about an important meeting from all points of view and consequently the impossibility of being able to underestimate the commitment. On the other side of the field will present the Sassuolo of Dionysus, fresh from the glory due to the double whammy of the big names of the caliber of Atalanta and Milan. Furthermore, tomorrow’s match will be a match in which there will be several first times. The first is that which concerns the newcomer Thauvin who for the first time will start from the 1st minute in front of his new fans. The second, however, is that of Bajrami, also making his debut as a starter with the new shirt. Now let’s look at the possible choices of the two technicians and above all the probable formations.
Udinese (3-5-2): New Year’s Eve; Becao, Bijol, Perez ; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Beta, Thauvin.Coach: Andrea Sottil.
Sassuolo (4-3-3): Advice; Zortea, Erlic, Tressoldi, Marchizza; Frattesi, Obiang, Bajrami; Berardi, Defrel, Lauriente. All. Alessio Dionisi
All ballots
The two teams are overwhelmed by doubts. Those concerning Udinese start from the midfield where the third starting component has yet to be decided given that both Samardzic and Walace have an almost guaranteed ownership. At the moment there seems to be an advantage Sandi Lovric, but the possible choice Arslan should not be forgotten. In attack, however, it will be the turn of the newcomer Florian Thauvin, who has a great desire to surprise and consequently will start in place of Success.
February 11 – 6.27pm
