The championship match between Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese ended a few minutes ago. The match was very entertaining from all points of view and in the end neither team managed to get the better of it. A very open championship remains and a fight for seventh position will be fun from now until the end of this season. At the end of the match, one of Udinese’s midfielders spoke, we’re talking about Password Lovric. Here are the words of the Slovenian boy who best describes the progress of this meeting.