Home World Udinese-Sassuolo / Sandi Lovric’s words: “We are a bit unlucky”
World

Udinese-Sassuolo / Sandi Lovric’s words: “We are a bit unlucky”

by admin
Udinese-Sassuolo / Sandi Lovric’s words: “We are a bit unlucky”

The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. In the meantime, here are the statements by Sandi Lovric

The championship match between Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese ended a few minutes ago. The match was very entertaining from all points of view and in the end neither team managed to get the better of it. A very open championship remains and a fight for seventh position will be fun from now until the end of this season. At the end of the match, one of Udinese’s midfielders spoke, we’re talking about Password Lovric. Here are the words of the Slovenian boy who best describes the progress of this meeting.

Today Udinese tried to play and create. Just a little unlucky lately?

What is missing to win again?

How are you and how did you feel about your performance?

The next meetings

Do these matches leave you feeling sad or is there just the desire to start again for the match against the neroazzurri?

February 12 – 3.24pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Between Draghi and Erdogan a book and a hello to overcome the crisis

You may also like

Ukraine, the story of captured Wagner mercenaries: “Suicide...

Turkey, 110 arrested for the collapse of buildings...

miner prijedor fighter kup bih | Sports

Moldova PM and government resign as president nominates...

Sanremo 2023, last in fourth place and the...

Towards a very problematic governance – working world

FBI raids Pence’s residence and finds new classified...

A young man survived an earthquake because of...

Turkey, in Diyarbakir body pulled from rubble after...

Thousands of pregnant Russian women go to Argentina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy