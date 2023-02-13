The championship match between Udinese and Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo ended a few minutes ago. Here is the top and the flop of this day

The championship day for the Juventus team led by Andrea Sottil ended a few minutes ago. A match fought from the first minutes with two teams willing to do anything to bring home the final three points. In the end a draw arrives which in reality does not make either of the two teams happy. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go straight to the top and the flop of the day according to the editorial staff of MondoUdinese.

The best player is undoubtedly the one who returned to the goal: Destiny Udogie. Today he puts the fastest goal in the whole championship on the scoresheet and above all every time he starts he sows panic on the right wing of Sassuolo. Unstoppable from the very first moments and consequently he returns to take the award for the best player on the field. Not only the top, however, let’s also see who disappointed expectations during this match. Let’s move on to the flop of the day.

The flop — Today the “award” as worst on the pitch will not be given to a specific player, but to one department: defense. From the first minutes, both Bijol and Perez seem to almost panic in front of the cut and low crosses of the black and green team. It is no coincidence that the first goal comes after a sensational deflection by the Slovenian defender and the second goal is even a direct own goal by Nehuen Perez. In such a situation the only one who saves is Rodrigo Becao, who at least doesn’t put the ball into the net by himself. Mister Sottil knows that there is still a lot to work on and above all on these low balls which really seem to sow fear in the eyes of the centre-backs. Quickly changing the subject, but staying on the match theme. Don’t miss out on all the grades you cast this afternoon. Here are the Udinese-Sassuolo report cards << See also Fraud allegations, Trump and two sons will have to testify in court

February 12 – 2.29 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

