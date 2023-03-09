The centre-forward, who scored 6 goals in 6 Primera División games, was called up by Mancini for the matches against England and Malta

In a Udinese with no goals, Marino is on the trail of a pedigree striker. The name that ended up in the sights of the black and whites, as already mentioned, is that of Mateo Retegui. The news comes from Argentina, from the broadcaster TNT Sport: the Friulian club is on the trail of the center forward currently on loan at Tigre, but linked to Boca Juniors by a contract valid until December 2024. retegui he was one of the great revelations of Argentine football in 2022 with his 19 league goalsan excellent score also carried out at the beginning of 2023 with six goals scored in the first six matches of the 2023 championship.

The front pages of the Superliga are in fact all for him. After scoring 6 rarely in the first month of the 2023 edition of the championship, the only one to score in all three opening days, the Argentine ended up in the crosshairs of theUdinese. Second Matías Bustos Millajournalist of TNT Sports, the center forward born in 1999 could land in Serie A next summer. The player could take the same route as Matheus Martins, striker picked up in January from Fluminense. Marino insists and a trip is planned in the coming weeks to see the attacker up close.

Robert Mancini, coach of reigning European champion Italy, for the matches against England (at home, on 23 March) and Malta (away, on 26 March) valid for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, has also called up Mateo Retegui. Given the problems in attack, Mancio draws the joker. Both the Tiger and the player have already been informed of the coach's decision by elements of the blue staff. In this way, an attempt is made to avoid a hoax as in the case of Marcos Senesi: the defender, long in the sights of the blues, was then summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the Final on June 1st at Wembley, therefore preferring Argentina to Italy. A setback that burns and that should not be repeated.

