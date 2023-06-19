Udinese – Sensational: Marino says goodbye to the club / He won’t renew his contract

Today ends a real era for the Juventus club. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino will not renew his contract

A historic chapter ends for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. The director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino decided that he will not renew his contract. The manager from Campania had arrived in black and white in 2019 and several truly incredible purchases have arrived under him. Udinese’s comeback after Guidolin is also a great credit to him. In recent seasons, the team has collected several positive performances and above all has managed to obtain great satisfaction, also thanks to the straight path taken by the manager. Now it is not obvious that a new adventure will be undertaken for the former Napoli. However, it remains crucial to see who could be the replacement after this news.

Although we are talking about an executive with a large following, this news affects the company as a real bolt from the blue. It is true that his contract was due to expire on June 30th, but one last season was expected in which he would follow and support the new director who would be announced in the next few days (presumed Federico Balzaretti). Now we will have to see if Pierpaolo Marino wants to continue being a manager and above all which team he could go to. As previously mentioned, there is no shortage of admirers and the change could only have come as a result of a simple question of stimuli.

The future of Juventus

For several days there has been talk of the approach of Federico Balzaretti. The negotiation seems to be closed and consequently only the official announcement is expected from both sides. Now it remains to be understood whether the former full-back of the national team will act alone or will be joined by another manager. Surely this news also undoes some market plans and the negotiations for renewals that are winding down. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the player who could replace Becao. It comes from Brazil, a 15 million deal

June 19, 2023 (change June 19, 2023 | 1:02 pm)

