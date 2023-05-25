Home » Udinese – Several changes in the away match in Salerno: the black and white day
Udinese – Several changes in the away match in Salerno: the black and white day

Udinese – Several changes in the away match in Salerno: the black and white day

Here is the collection of the most important news that occurred during this Thursday 25 May. The team prepares for the away match in Salerno

The match is approaching and this Saturday mistakes are not allowed for Sottil’s men. Udinese is going through a difficult moment and has two games to be able to close this season in the best possible way. Against Salernitana, however, we will have to do without several crucial players and consequently we are working on possible solutions. The first that definitely There will not be And Destiny Udogie. His suspension for yellow cards will keep him out during the next round and instead of him we will see the stop-gap par excellence: Marvin Zeegelaar.

Even on the other band, however, there could be some surprises. Difficult to recover the Irish full-back Festy Ebosele. Already ready Roberto Pereyra who is now used to playing across the midfield front. For the rest, the Friuli Venezia Giulia team will be able to rely on a really important defender like Rodrigo Becao. Adam Masina should make room for them. The team is ready for the championship challenge and will want to bring home the final three points at all costs. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. The latest on the renewal of Ilja Nestorovski <<

