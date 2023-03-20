Instead of the Biancoceleste fullback, Roberto Mancini has decided to call Carnesecchi, who is busy with the Under 21 team

Italy is ready to return to the field and the challenges that await it are already fundamental for the near future. In fact, the Azzurri will be engaged, starting Thursday evening against England, in the first matches of the qualifying group for the next European Championships. After Chiesa and Dimarco, Provedel also has to give up on Mancini’s call. Fever stopped the Biancoceleste fullback and instead of him Mancini chose the 22-year-old from Cremonese Marco Carnesecchi, who left the Under-21 training camp to join the senior squad group. Once again the coach snubbed the black and white Marco Silvestri, also author of a very good performance against the Rossoneri. Mancini’s line is drawn: priority for young people.

What can it do more than that Silvestri to deserve the call from the national team? After Provedel’s injury, Mancini preferred to replace him with Carnescchi, author of an amazing season between the posts of the Cremonese. A choice that comes as no surprise, given that Mancini has shown on several occasions that he wants to let young players play, even those who have had less space with their respective clubs. And if there aren’t many discussions about Donnarumma and Meret, a debate could instead ignite a debate about Falcone’s summoning.

A chance that is hard to come — He has never hidden it and indeed every now and then he also tries to start some appeals. Marco Silvestri wants to play at all costs a match with the national team Italian, but this time too he will have to settle for staying with the match in his hand. The former Verona goalkeeper knows very well that he deserves a chance, just for what he has shown on the pitch this season. We’ll see if he gets a chance next summer. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. Subtle aside, they would be 11 black and whites involved in the next summer market session. Who goes out and who stays: here’s what’s happening and who we’re talking about << See also Somalia, armed assault on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu

