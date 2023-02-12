Juventus coach Andrea Sottil presents tomorrow’s match between Udinese and Dionisi’s Sassuolo. Here are his words in the conference

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to win and make a difference from all points of view. Even the mister Andrea Subtil he presented the match in the best possible way and specified what he will be looking for from his players in view of tomorrow’s match at noon. Here are all the words of the coach and the indications for a match that will sanction the redemption of his. “We respect Sassuolo, has excellent footballers inside, both in the starters and in the alternatives. But we have the qualities and the strength to put him in difficulty”. Andrea Sottil said so in the conference and expects a Udinese equal to the situation tomorrow at the Dacia Arena against an opponent who “He’s been trained very well for two years by Dionisi, with one philosophy with a technical and intense game. We know them well. It’s true that they come from two victories, but we really have the will and the determination to show off a top-level performance in front of our fans.”

The bianconeri brought the withdrawal forward to Thursday: “this is a high-level company, made up of very special menrdinari, gplayers and staff, who work every day to improve us. I say this because it is a great sign of responsibility, we are all focused and work every day to always offer the best of ourselves. The boys trained like crazy, with great hunger and concentration to prepare for this match”.

The words of the master — See also India: Modi defeated withdraws agrarian reform With Pereyra recovered, Sottil hopes to soon find the best Masina, who appeared in good physical condition in training today, and is betting strongly on Thauvin: “Is growing. He didn’t arrive here out of condition, but he hasn’t played many consecutive games and the climate and championship changes can affect recovery. He is in good physical condition today. Having said that, he had a good week, he arrived with great desire and determination“. Finally a joke about the incident that occurred at Zaccheroni:“I know him, a very good person and a great coach. He has done extraordinary things here. I am close to him and the whole Udinese family is close to him. I wish him the best of luck in his recovery.” Changing the subject, here’s a recap on the situation and the moment that the Bianconeri are experiencing. Here’s everything you need to know <<

