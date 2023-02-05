Juventus coach Andrea Sottil presents tomorrow’s match between Udinese and Ivan Juric’s Turin. Here are the conference statements

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to win and make a difference from all points of view. Even the mister Andrea Subtil he presented the match in the best possible way and specified what he will be looking for from his players in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match. Here are all the words of the coach and the indications for a match that will be able to establish which of the two clubs can more strongly aspire to a place in the next European competitions.

“This week we worked without distractions or alibis due to the transfer market. We concentrated very much on work, with high intensity and quality training sessions”. The team seems to be in excellent shape and certainly this news can only increase expectations. The coach also had his say on the conditions and the moment his players are going through: “My boys are physically fine and, also this week, I saw great motivation and hunger in their eyes”. The intentions are clear and we are preparing for a real battle underneath everyone points of view The interview doesn’t end here, because there was no lack of opinion on the transfer market.

Beto's farewell — "Important for us that Beto hasn't left. It's a sphere that doesn't belong to me, I know the property well and I'm overjoyed with the squad I have at my disposal and with the management". this Turin: "Winning because it's important to win, you only play for that and you need to have this mentality, regardless of the standings". In conclusion, don't miss all the latest on the team and tomorrow afternoon's match. Here are the probable formations

