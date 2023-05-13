Home » Udinese | Sottil: “We want a place in the sun on the left side of the standings”
World

Udinese | Sottil: “We want a place in the sun on the left side of the standings”

by admin
Udinese | Sottil: “We want a place in the sun on the left side of the standings”

The Bianconeri coach presented the match against Fiorentina, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 3pm at the Artemio Franchi

As usual Mr Andrea Sottil presented tomorrow’s match to the microphones of TV 12focusing on various issues inherent to the moment that Friulians are going through.

Fiorentina has many elements in pink, in practice two teams that can be rotated with very important players who did not participate in the cup match. If they are players chosen by the Fiorentina managers, it means that they are all valid. I ask the boys to always do the our performance made up of technical and motivational aspects, everything starts from the approach”.

Can we consider tomorrow’s match a direct match for eighth place?

“We have 4 difficult games. After Fiorentina there are Lazio, Salernitana and Juventus. We have an obligation to stay as high up as possible. It will depend on our concentration and on ourselves because we know there are no easy games in Serie A. Our part must be to score as many points as possible and to carve out a place in the sun in the best part of the standings”.

The quality of his team was the prolificacy of the Juventus midfielders:

I’ve always tried to convey the concept of to kids accompany with more players possible in the offensive phase, with many insertions of midfielders who are very good at kicking and providing many assists. We must continue on these averages, because the team is fine and it’s gotten to a point where you know it by heart.”

With Festy

See also  The adjustment of entry-exit policy brings major benefits to the tourism industry, which is expected to speed up the recovery-China Daily News

How do you comment on the growth of Ebosele?

Festy is a very improved player. He still has to grow a lot, he comes from the Championship and plays in a role like that of the fifth which is very difficult to interpret in Italy, because there are offensive and defensive duties to consolidate. He has wide margins for improvement and his drive is very important to us.” Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the intervention of the fullback Kingsley Ehizibue. Here’s how the surgery went <<

13 maggio – 14:27

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Gaia Aglieri Rinella will represent the boys and...

A physiotherapist is selling his business in the...

Fiorentina-Udinese | English: “Important race. We play a...

Thailand’s largest political dynasty seeks to return to...

Jews and Christians against euthanasia: respect and love...

The famous store in Stuttgart is closing |...

Unions take to the streets against the government,...

In Bangladesh, about half a million people are...

Dimensity 9200 Plus Chipset | MobIT

Greek Theater, sold out for Medea, Marinoni enchants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy