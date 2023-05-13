Udinese | Sottil: “We want a place in the sun on the left side of the standings”

The Bianconeri coach presented the match against Fiorentina, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 3pm at the Artemio Franchi

As usual Mr Andrea Sottil presented tomorrow’s match to the microphones of TV 12focusing on various issues inherent to the moment that Friulians are going through.

“Fiorentina has many elements in pink, in practice two teams that can be rotated with very important players who did not participate in the cup match. If they are players chosen by the Fiorentina managers, it means that they are all valid. I ask the boys to always do the our performance made up of technical and motivational aspects, everything starts from the approach”.

Can we consider tomorrow’s match a direct match for eighth place?

“We have 4 difficult games. After Fiorentina there are Lazio, Salernitana and Juventus. We have an obligation to stay as high up as possible. It will depend on our concentration and on ourselves because we know there are no easy games in Serie A. Our part must be to score as many points as possible and to carve out a place in the sun in the best part of the standings”.

The quality of his team was the prolificacy of the Juventus midfielders:

“I’ve always tried to convey the concept of to kids accompany with more players possible in the offensive phase, with many insertions of midfielders who are very good at kicking and providing many assists. We must continue on these averages, because the team is fine and it’s gotten to a point where you know it by heart.”

How do you comment on the growth of Ebosele?

"Festy is a very improved player. He still has to grow a lot, he comes from the Championship and plays in a role like that of the fifth which is very difficult to interpret in Italy, because there are offensive and defensive duties to consolidate. He has wide margins for improvement and his drive is very important to us."

