Udinese – Sottil’s conference and the latest on the market / Today

The conference by coach Andrea Sottil and the latest on the market are undoubtedly the most important topics of the whole day.

The day before Udinese’s first official match of the season is over. The team is preparing for a challenge not to be underestimated against the Catanzaro by Mr. Vivarini. The Calabrian company is ready to give everything on the pitch and show off even before the Serie B championship can kick off. this part has never been passed the round of 16.

At the Dacia Arena the technician Andrea Sottil he will have to do without several important players as also announced at the press conference. There will be no long-term patients like Gerard Deulofeu, Simone Pafundi, Enzo Ebosse and Kinglsey Ehizibue. Beyond these four we won’t see the Brazilian Brenner on the field since he’s not yet at his best after the injury and consequently not ready to come off either from the first minute or during the match. That’s not the only really heavy absence, seeing that too nehuen perezcannot be from the match. The Argentine defender has yet to serve the suspension he received last season and consequently will not be able to lend a hand to the Pozzo family club.

The market

—

The black and white club market doesn’t end, actually today was a busy day to say the least. Just in these hours he put his signature on new contract Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian is ready for his new adventure and has definitively said goodbye to the Udinese fans. Reverse path for Giovanni Fabbian, the Italian midfielder completed all the medical tests yesterday and is expected today in Friuli for his signature and above all for all the usual announcements. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the next match. Here is the complete press conference of mister Andrea Sottil <<

August 10, 2023 (change August 11, 2023 | 09:57)

