Today we take to the field for a very important seasonal match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Leonardo Semplici’s Spezia: the latest

Udinese today he takes the field for a very important match against a top level team like mister Leonardo Semplici’s Spezia. We must certainly make a difference, given that in this new year the hoped-for results have never arrived except for the away game in Genoa against Sampdoria. One of the most important defenders of Sottil’s team thought about presenting this championship match. Arrived as a filler, over time he is taking on an increasingly important role and can’t wait to be able to make a difference from all points of view. We are talking about Kingsley Ehizibue and here is how he presented this afternoon’s meeting which will start in a few minutes.

“he misterhe knows how to give us the right reasons because he is a great motivator, he talks to me a lot and gives me many indications for the defensive phase and how to attack spaces”. This is the first part of the interview for the full back who developed his career between Holland and Germany. Since he arrived in Italy, he believes a lot in his new coach and has kept us specifying it on several occasions. Let’s not waste any more time, however, and let’s get right to the second part of this pre-match interview.

Today you can only win — "How to deal with Spezia? They've just changed coaches so we'll have to give everything. Play well or play badly only the three points count." Clear words from the fullback who wants to take the field and show everyone his abilities to be able to return to making the difference first as a player and then together with the whole team. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in sight of the match which will start in a few minutes Here are the official decisions of the two coaches. The formations of Udinese-Spezia

February 26 – 5.44pm

