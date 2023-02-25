Home World Udinese-Spezia / Probable formations: the decisions of Sottil and Semplici
Udinese-Spezia / Probable formations: the decisions of Sottil and Semplici

Udinese-Spezia / Probable formations: the decisions of Sottil and Semplici

Udinese is preparing for the next match. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to win again: the probable formations

Udinese he can’t wait to take the field tomorrow afternoon to be able to win again. Success at home has been missing for far too long, we are talking about the championship match against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri last September. Now comes the time to reverse course, also because Europe he is really at risk and the fear is that of finishing the championship in a mediocre way and without final objectives. Tomorrow’s, consequently, promises to be a real crossroads for the season of the Juventus team. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s find out the probable formations with the choices of Mr. Sottil for Udinese and the new arrival Mr. Semplici for Spezia.

Udinese (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Rodrigo Becao, Adam Masina; Kingsley Ehizibue, Sandi Lovric, Walace, Destiny Udogie; Roberto Pereyra, Florian Thauvin; Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil.

Spice (4-2-3-1): Bartolomej Dragowski; Kelvin Amian, Mattia Caldara, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca; Mehdi Bourabia, Ethan Ampadu; Emmanuel Gyasi, Daniele Verde, Eldor Shomurodov; Mbala Nzola. Coach: Leonardo Simple.

The ballots

There are still several doubts on both sides. We have a Udinese team that could still overturn everything, even the formation, given that we could take the field with a 3-5-2 and at that point lower Pereyra on the right side (in place of Ehizibue) and insert Lazar Samardzic in the median. The only role where the choices seem to be already official is defense, but for the simple reason that the only three players available for Mr. Sottil will play. Even Spezia is ready for a real revolution, given that they will take to the playing field with a formation that has never been deployed before and is completely innovative. Who knows if this line-up will also be able to be as productive as Gotti’s 3-5-2 used in the first part of the season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest news on the Juventus transfer market. Samardzic contested by two teams: the point <<

February 25 – 09:06

© breaking latest news

