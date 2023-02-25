Just yesterday afternoon, the new Spezia coach Leonardo Semplici showed up. Here is his comment on the match against Udinese

Spezia knows that tomorrow afternoon’s match will be fundamental for the progress of the rest of the championship. We’re talking about a team that, after a good first leg, is now in the middle of a fight for salvation with no holds barred. Precisely for this reason the former coach Luca Gotti was sacked to make room for the newcomer Leonardo Simple. After the salvations achieved with Spal and Cagliari, the Tuscan wants to repeat himself again this year with the Ligurian team. Just yesterday afternoon it went on stage his press conference of presentation. Let’s read the statements in view of the next championship match against Udinese by coach Andrea Sottil.

“Udinese is a company that works well for a long time, this year they had an extraordinary start, even beyond their expectations”. This is how the newcomer began and then he also clarified that Sunday afternoon’s one will be a difficult match to face because the Friulians will be able to put strong values ​​on the playing field both qualitatively and technically. The team’s goal, however, remains to go to Udine and be able to secure a positive result, despite the fact that the match promises to be very difficult and above all balanced.

Formation clue — “Shomurodov e Nzola they are two forwards of great value, it is clear that the right balance will have to be found to ensure that they can give the contribution that everyone expects”. This from Semplici could be a clue in view of tomorrow afternoon’s clash. Definitely the Uzbek and the Frenchman have the qualities to be able to hurt all the defenses in our championship and they have also demonstrated this in previous seasons.Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing transfer market and the renewal situation. Roberto Pereyra is he ready to say goodbye or not? The latest on Argentina << See also Ukraine war: U.S. sanctions target Putin's two daughters, who 'may hold father's assets' - BBC News

February 25, 2023 (change February 25, 2023 | 12:40)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

