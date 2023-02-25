Coach Sottil’s Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship match. Here are the coach’s words ahead of the match

The Juventus coach had his say in view of the next championship match. Tomorrow we will take the field and we will have to do it against a fierce club like mister Leonardo Semplici’s Spezia. A challenge that can hardly be underestimated also because Udinese hasn’t won, within friendly walls, for far too long. Let’s remember that the last success was recorded last September against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. Let’s not waste any more time and go read on the statements of Mister Sottil on the eve of the match which will be played in a packed Dacia Arena.

“For Ebosse we are very sorry. The wish is that he can recover as soon as possible, we can do nothing but await him with open arms”. The conference opened immediately with some statements regarding an important defender like Enzo Ebosse. Immediately afterwards, however, it was passed to the fundamental recoveries precisely in a crucial department such as defense: “Aver recovered Perez and Masina is good: if the players are available it’s good for everything and for everyone, for the team, the quality and intensity of the training sessions, these are undoubtedly the most important things”. The interview doesn’t end here, given that there was also a comment on the dualism between Pereyra and Thauvin.

The Pereyra-Thauvin duo — "Pereyra he is an extraordinary player who can play in all positions, a real added value. Thauvin he is rediscovering his best condition, he works with intensity and enthusiasm". Sottil was keen to specify that their engagement is an added value both from the start of the match and during the match in progress. Finally, there was also a thank you to the fans with the promise that the team will take care of dragging the public to victory and the final enthusiasm.

