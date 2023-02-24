Emergency in defense for Sottil who evaluates the module change: the occasion seems to be the right one to see the three spearheads as owners

Udinese is preparing to face the home match against the Ligurians after losing 3-1 against Inter in the last round of the championship. A partially false result for what was shown on the pitch, with the black and whites making life difficult for the black and blue until Lautaro’s goal ended the game. All confirming the fighting spirit and excellent organization of the team trained by Andrea Subtlewhich, after a sprint start, had a series of fluctuating results, but at the same time always managed to keep itself in line distance from the relegation zone. However between now and the end of the season they are missing 16 games left, and to think that you can rock yourself right now would be decidedly wrong.

Precisely for this reason, the match against Spezia will be tackled with professionalism and with the aim of hitting the three points in front of the friendly public, fielding the usual starting line-up, led by the attacking duo made up of Roberto Pereyra and Beto. With Bijol disqualified, Ebosse’s recent injury and Perez recovered for Sunday, but to be kept under observation in recent days: these three aspects are leading Sottil more and more to evaluate a possible alternative to the 3-5-2. If so, there could be room for a top-quality trio from minute one: we are actually talking about Thauvin, Pereyra e Samardzic.

probable lineup — See also From "God Five" to "God Fourteen": Flying to the common space dream of mankind The suggestion would predict Samardzic to act as a midfielder e Pereyra as an attacking midfielder (or vice versa). The central area of ​​the Udinese field could increase its quality, while still guaranteeing the necessary coverage with Lovric o Arslan in the other role of midfielder and the inevitable Walace. Also, in attack Thauvin could vary in “Deulofeu style”. At the moment it’s just an idea, but why not give it a try, also considering the recent results.

Probable formation Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Masina, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Wallace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra, Beto.All.: Andrea Sottil

