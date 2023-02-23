Udinese is preparing for the next league matches. In the meantime let’s go and see all the precedents between Spezia and the Friulians

Sunday’s match is undoubtedly one of the most important matches of the black and white season. Udinese he will have to deal with a Spice chasing heavy points to obtain salvation. At the same time, the Friulians also absolutely need the three lengths to be able to continue dreaming of a placement in the next European competitions. A match with no holds barred is expected on Sunday. From the very first minutes, the two teams will have to be attentive in order to be able to make the difference and bring home this victory that has been missing for too long. In the meantime, let’s go see previous between the company of Liguria and that of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

At the moment, since the two clubs met (for the first time) in the top flight of Italian football, everything is still level. The first meeting was won by the Eagles who achieved their first success in Serie A against Udinese. A 2-0 with goals signed by Andrei Galabinov. In the return, however, the bianconeri immediately took their revenge thanks to a 1-o victory with two sent off. The goal that earned three points was signed by Rodrigo De Paul who will also be kicked out a few minutes later.

The latest challenges — This year we cannot forget the match played at the Peak. The final one-on-one leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of an Udinese team who first risked sinking and then winning it, but the crossbar prevented the opening goal from Brazilian Wallace. As previously mentioned, Sunday’s game will be fundamental to say the least and Udinese must do everything to be able to bring home the three points. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news coming from the market. Not just Everton on Becao << See also Russia to cut export tariffs on multiple energy products - Xinhua English.news.cn

