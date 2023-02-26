The Friulian team took to the field today and knew they had to make the difference from all points of view. Here are the report cards of the meeting

Marco Silvestri — Yet another good test for the goalkeeper despite the fact that after a few minutes he is under a goal due to an excellent action from Spezia. Overall, however, it deserves the sufficiency.

nehuen perez — Today he plays on his favorite side and in fact provides a good performance, given that the team doesn’t risk much (except in the first minutes of the game). Even the Argentine deserves the final sufficiency.

Rodrigo Becao — On Mbala’s goal Nzola let himself be blown up too easily and as a result Udinese found themselves at a disadvantage also due to his mistake. Certainly playing in a position not his did not help, something more was expected also because the Angolan will probably dream of it tonight.

Adam Masina — He’s back in the Dacia Arena after too long (the injury he suffered against Fiorentina in early September). Today he plays all ninety minutes due to the almost obligatory choices. We can do nothing but reward him with a well-deserved sufficiency.

Kingsley Ehizibue — In the last few days he has played a bit subdued and suffered attacks from his markers, but this afternoon we can’t say anything about them. A match of great sacrifice from the first to the last minute and many kilometers covered.

Password Lovric — Excellent performance for Sandi who is recovering a regular starting shirt. Today he split the Spezia midfield in two and in fact also provided the assist which is worth the goal of the second advantage for the bianconeri.

Walace — Copy and paste. When we talk about Walace we can set the report card for the first day of this year and always leave it the same. Lots of kilometers traveled and trivial but always effective games.

Roberto Pereyra — With him on the field, the team plays well and creates. The goal scored which is worth the momentary 2-1 is certainly a small pearl in a match of the highest level. If this Udinese wants to win again, it can’t do without its captain. Replaced by Lazar Samardzic.

Destiny Udogie — He runs on the wing and plows it. He puts Gyasi in serious trouble right from the start and even comes close to scoring with a couple of potential chances. Expectations towards him are always very high and even today it is right to give him at least one pass.

Isaac Success — Cross and delight, love-hate and many other statements can be used to describe his game. He scores an assist on Beto’s momentary equalizer, but in the end gives away the goal to Spezia who could have directed the whole match at the start of the game. Replaced by Thauvin.

Beto — Today’s is an old style Beto. His game is a photocopy of those at the beginning of the season, he played perfectly from the first minutes of this match. Great speed that sows panic in the middle of the defense and above all the return to the net. Among the best in the field.

Andrea Subtil — Despite a defense completely halved by the injury, today everyone is giving everything to bring home a positive result (the three points). It seems like this success won't come any more, but it's difficult to blame the coach as Udinese play excellent football on the pitch.

The substitutes — Lazar Samardzic: The Serbian comes on for Roberto Pereyra and plays a subdued game than usual. We always expect a lot from him and certainly in twenty minutes it is difficult to record. Vote: 5.5

Florian Thauvin: Today there are those who expected it from the first minute, but if he plays like this it’s better he just starts from the bench. He moves a lot, but when he has the ball at his feet he can’t put in the plays that everyone is talking about. Vote: 5.5

Tolgay Arslan: Enter midfield and shake up in view of the final match. A convincing performance despite lasting just over ten minutes overall. vote: 6