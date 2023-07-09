Home » Udinese | Surprise Thauvin: now he can stay! The Frenchman is looking for a relaunch
Udinese | Surprise Thauvin: now he can stay! The Frenchman is looking for a relaunch

Udinese | Surprise Thauvin: now he can stay! The Frenchman is looking for a relaunch

The transalpine playmaker, after a bad second game of the season in black and white, is ready to relaunch himself by making the fans change their minds

The fate of Florian Thauvin it could still be black and white. In fact, at the end of the season that had just ended, his departure was among the most probable. The Frenchman has never shone in the league, collecting 0 gol e 0 assist and many bad performances from a tactical point of view.

Now, however, the cards on the table could have changed: the former Marseille and Tigres in fact seems more inclined to stay in Udine, to attempt a redemption in our championship with the Friulian shirt. The unknown has always been represented by fitness and now the transalpine playmaker is looking for redemption. With his stay, Udinese could find themselves at home with a weapon with very interesting potential.

One more weapon

Surely recovering a pure quality player like him can benefit the whole offensive sector, especially the younger ones such as the new signing Lucca. Waiting for the return of DeulofeuThauvin is one of the most experienced players in the black and white squad. The player still has to demonstrate a lot, but the enthusiasm that was manifested at the time of his arrival must not fade away. Starting with the squad from the beginning of the year, the Frenchman could prove to be a very good one card to play for mister Sottil. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Official the arrival of Lorenzo Lucca: here are his strengths

