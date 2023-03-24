Udinese continues to work in view of this final rush of the championship. Missteps are not allowed for the company managed by the Pozzos

It’s been over for a few minutes today’s session at the Bruseschi of Udine. The team found itself on the pitch despite the reduced group due to the national call-ups. Let’s remember that the absentees are different, starting from the very young Pafundi to finish also in Nestorovski passing through various owners such as Lovric, Bijol and Destiny Udogie. In order to complete the training sessions, one must also rely on the important approach of coach Jari Sturm’s spring. Let’s not waste any more time and go see right away how was the training session? today for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team.

The club met in the morning for a single workout and not a double, even if the whole duration was nothing short of intense. In the first part, the boys completed a mainly tactical work also in preparation for the next match against the Bolognese side. In the second phase of the session, however, we are created a real match against the younger ones. On the one hand, the first team, while the opponents were precisely those of the Primavera (mentioned above). Now, here’s tomorrow morning’s schedule. There isn’t a minute of relaxation for all the players who have remained in Friuli.

Tomorrow’s program — That of Saturday will be the last workout of this week. Another match against Primavera is scheduled. On this occasion the duration of the match will be longer, but not made up of two regular halves. A good opportunity to see all the players at work who haven’t had much space yet. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the market session which will start in a few months. The first rumors are already starting to come out. It is said that the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino has found a replacement for a very titular player. That’s who comes in place of Deulofeu <<< See also Jill in "red Melania" and Biden's greeting in the Vatican: "Good morning. I'm the husband of ..."

March 24, 2023 (change March 24, 2023 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

