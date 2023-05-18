Udinese – The biancocelesti without a very titular / Here’s who will replace him

Sarri’s team will have to do without a very regular player. Here’s who is ready to replace the midfielder and metronome

Sunday we take to the field and scheduled at the Dacia Arena there is a challenge of the highest level. On one side Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti and on the other Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. Both teams are chasing a win that would definitely mean a lot going into the season finale. The team from the capital would need the three points to finally be able to get closer to qualifying for the Champions League, after a few too many missteps. The Bianconeri, on the other hand, need a victory to be able to continue hoping for a top eight finish. Difficult to make a prediction given that it promises to be a hard-fought challenge. To date, however, he team by President Lotito will have to do without one of his midfielders most important.

For several weeks it can no longer be one of the key points of this team, we are talking about the Italian midfielder Danilo Cataldi. A calf problem knocked him out and in this case his absence is making itself felt a lot. The Biancoceleste team struggles to build the game without his geometry and as a result it’s now up to the coach to find a valid alternative. Let’s remember that we are talking about a player who is really difficult to replace, especially for all his technical and tactical skills. He fit perfectly into the Tuscan coach’s schemes.

His replacement — Barring sensational unforeseen events in its place there should be Marcos Antonio. The Brazilian footballer from Shakhtar Donetsk has outstanding offensive qualities, but for the moment he is having a hard time entering the Biancoceleste world. Udinese will have to be good at taking advantage of the possible gaps left by the midfielder and hitting the team from the capital with counterattacks.

