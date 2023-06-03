Home » Udinese – The countdown is over, tomorrow we play / Press review
World

Udinese – The countdown is over, tomorrow we play / Press review

by admin
Udinese – The countdown is over, tomorrow we play / Press review

There is no more time to wait, tomorrow we take to the pitch and we have to honor the black and white jersey right down to the last second. The challenge against Max Allegri’s bianconeri will serve above all for honour, also because the match with both victory and defeat should not change anything in what is an already written general classification.

No half terms and the goal for Andrea Sottil’s team is to get the final three points in front of their fans. The Dacia Arena should be sold out and consequently a real bedlam is expected in view of the next match. Here are the latest from the << field

© breaking latest news

See also  Crisis in Ukraine. Where the fear of war has added to poverty

You may also like

From the giant ring on the bridge to...

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Dylan Dog. Full moon...

Serbia basketball in the quarter-finals of the World...

Tiananmen anniversary: ​​forced silence in Hong Kong

“Eduwoes” creates live amazing portraits to be seen...

St. Peter’s Basilica celebrates desecration of central altar...

Udinese – Allegri’s conference: “Tomorrow we are without...

Pati Mills made 30 three-pointers in a minute...

Stefan Karić in a Porsche | Fun

Pope meets Amazonian women leaders, praises their efforts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy