Udinese – The door doesn’t change, at least for this season / Review

World

The black and white team keep working on the market both incoming and outgoing and just in the last few hours a very important news about a stay has arrived. The footballer at the center of the article is goalkeeper Daniele Padelli. The footballer is one of the central pivots of the Juventus locker room and for this very reason he has just received a contract extension.

Two more seasons of love between Udinese and the goalkeeper who began his career (at high levels) with the Friulian team’s shirt. Not only this news in goal, consequently we can’t do anything but go and see all the latest. Here is the whole press review <<

