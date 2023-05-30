Udinese – The exit market is in full swing / The black and white day

The Juventus team has officially entered the transfer market. There are so many possible negotiations, here are all the deals of the day
There’s still one game left championship, but now all attention is already on the market. Andrea Sottil’s team knows that over the course of this summer they could lose a lot of very important players and that they could make a difference in view of the coming seasons. Just yesterday, director Pierpaolo Marino also spoke about it, trying to explain the situation the club is experiencing in view of this summer. The first player to have been put under the magnifying glass is the captain Roberto Pereyra. To date, the renewal seems far away and in fact even the director explained that in the event of a farewell it would be a major technical problem to replace it. However, he is not the only player at the center of the negotiations.
We also remember that Rodrigo Becao by now it seems to be getting closer and closer to Türkiye. Marino confirmed that the centre-back has no intention of sitting down to talk and discuss the renewal. Reason why the sale should arrive in the coming months. For what concern bomber Beto, the former Napoli player has confirmed that Udinese will deprive themselves only when the total payment of the 35 million euro clause arrives. A market that promises to be flaming and that Udinese already hopes will be finished as soon as possible. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the field. Sottil hopes to recover a central <<
May 30, 2023 (change May 30, 2023 | 7:01 pm)
© breaking latest news