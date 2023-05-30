Udinese – The exit market is in full swing / The black and white day

There’s still one game left championship, but now all attention is already on the market. Andrea Sottil’s team knows that over the course of this summer they could lose a lot of very important players and that they could make a difference in view of the coming seasons. Just yesterday, director Pierpaolo Marino also spoke about it, trying to explain the situation the club is experiencing in view of this summer. The first player to have been put under the magnifying glass is the captain Roberto Pereyra. To date, the renewal seems far away and in fact even the director explained that in the event of a farewell it would be a major technical problem to replace it. However, he is not the only player at the center of the negotiations.