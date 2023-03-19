Home World Udinese – The focus on the best / A match to remember for the captain
World

Udinese – The focus on the best / A match to remember for the captain

by admin
Udinese – The focus on the best / A match to remember for the captain

The team enjoys last night’s great success. Don’t lose focus on the best player on the pitch. The captain made a splash

The Juventus captain Roberto Pereyra he delivered one of those performances that you will remember for some time. It must be said that after last night’s match not only the Argentine should be put under observation, given that all the players have fielded a desire worthy of a team that still has the desire to try and conquer a European position. Not only Tucu should be noted, but also the performances of Isaac Success and Beto should be highlighted, given that they sowed panic in the Rossoneri’s defensive rearguard. The man of the match scepter was still awarded to Pereyra as he appears to be the extra man of this team who will try the assault on Europe.

The Argentine’s match begins well before the kick-off, when Sottil asks him to come back to the role that made him famous: the half wing in the middle. Roberto, as done since the beginning of the season, learns the news and accepts it without any hesitation. He places himself in the center and his solo starts from the first minute. Together with Lazar Samardzic (in a certainly unscrupulous formation) plays a first half of the absolute first level. He puts all his markers in crisis thanks to the speed of execution of the passes and also mocks the goalkeeper Mike Maignan with a shot to cross worthy of note. Let’s move on to the second half.

See also  United Kingdom, the return of Anna, the princess who will act as adviser to King Charles

The second fraction

In the second half, a different match began, mainly played by great sacrifice. The footballer (despite his distinctly offensive qualities) gets behind without major problems and makes the lives of the two Rossoneri midfielders hell. If this Udinese team wants to keep dreaming of a placement in Europe, it must certainly rely on the plays of its number 37. Changing the subject, but staying on the game theme. You cannot lose all grades that have been awarded to players. Here are last night’s report cards <<

March 19 – 09:21

© breaking latest news

You may also like

My Captain, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Kuwait, last year’s legislative elections cancelled. The old...

Referendum on the impeachment of the mayor of...

Dodik: The Dayton Agreement resolved the issue of...

Putin makes surprise visit to Crimea and Mariupol

High fashion is back in Syracuse, there will...

“Over 50 dumpsters set on fire, this is...

Time stops in Giocattorino.

News Udinese – Beto and Ehizibue in chorus:...

People blocked the street to watch a couple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy