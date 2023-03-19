The team enjoys last night’s great success. Don’t lose focus on the best player on the pitch. The captain made a splash

The Juventus captain Roberto Pereyra he delivered one of those performances that you will remember for some time. It must be said that after last night’s match not only the Argentine should be put under observation, given that all the players have fielded a desire worthy of a team that still has the desire to try and conquer a European position. Not only Tucu should be noted, but also the performances of Isaac Success and Beto should be highlighted, given that they sowed panic in the Rossoneri’s defensive rearguard. The man of the match scepter was still awarded to Pereyra as he appears to be the extra man of this team who will try the assault on Europe.

The Argentine's match begins well before the kick-off, when Sottil asks him to come back to the role that made him famous: the half wing in the middle. Roberto, as done since the beginning of the season, learns the news and accepts it without any hesitation. He places himself in the center and his solo starts from the first minute. Together with Lazar Samardzic (in a certainly unscrupulous formation) plays a first half of the absolute first level. He puts all his markers in crisis thanks to the speed of execution of the passes and also mocks the goalkeeper Mike Maignan with a shot to cross worthy of note.

The second fraction — In the second half, a different match began, mainly played by great sacrifice. The footballer (despite his distinctly offensive qualities) gets behind without major problems and makes the lives of the two Rossoneri midfielders hell. If this Udinese team wants to keep dreaming of a placement in Europe, it must certainly rely on the plays of its number 37.

