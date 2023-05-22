Udinese – The focus on the man of the match: international goalkeeper

Udinese travels towards the end of the year. Yesterday came a defeat against Sarri’s biancocelesti. Here’s the point on the top on the pitch

Yesterday it is took the field for a game very important against the biancocelesti fighting for a place in the next Champions League. Udinese did very well in trying to throw a spanner in the opposing team’s works (especially in the first half) but it wasn’t enough to bring home the final three points. The team from the capital managed to establish itself, but not without the final controversies. Most likely a generous penalty which could not have been called and which unleashed the wrath of the management, but also of all the Juventus fans. Here’s who it was the best player on the playing field right in the ninety minutes of last night.

Without a shadow of a doubt he saved the result from a deficit that could have been greater. His saves have been fundamental and we are talking about a goalkeeper who is able to be able to fight even for the most important stages. We are talking about Marco Silvestriwho, after last night’s great play, rightfully deserves consideration in the national team as well. His dream deserves to be realized also because he is fully demonstrating with great plays on the field. Let’s take a closer look at the interventions that made the difference.

Incredible saves — The first sensational intervention it is definitely that ad second half start, when Ciro Immobile is face to face and he delays the dive precisely to be able to stretch the ball with his feet for a corner kick. The second notable save is the one on the corner kick with head shot from Alessio Romagnoli. An incredible dive with the ball that is stretched on the post and goes out of reach of all opposing players. To conclude on a high note, we also add Savic's exit on the scavetto, another top class intervention.

