Udinese | The Friulian curve prohibits the Neapolitans from celebrating the Scudetto

The organized cheering made it known through an official statement on their social channels that any celebrations are not welcome

Spalletti’s Napoli hopes to celebrate his third championship this afternoon, in the Campania derby with Salernitana which will be staged at 3 pm at the Maradona stadium. The match was purposely postponed by the city police headquarters in order to possibly share the joy with the thousands of fans who have already prepared great celebrations in all the alleys. Certainty will only come in the event of Lazio’s failure to win over Inter and the team’s success Spalletti against grenades. If these results do not occur, Napoli could find themselves having to postpone the appointment with the Scudetto in Udine next Wednesday.

An eventuality that would not be appreciated in Friuli. At least, not from the heart of organized Juventus supporters who, in view of the match on Thursday 4 May in Udine between Udinese and Naples, with a statement published on their Facebook page by the group Curva Nord Udinese 1896warned the Neapolitan fans

The official statement — "We have never allowed Juventini, Milanisti and Interisti to celebrate in our city. Similarly, even more so, celebrations of any kind by the Neapolitans are not welcome or tolerated. Udine is only black and white. RESPECT! Curva Nord Udinese 1896″. This underlines the fact that there is bad blood between the two fans. They have already occurred in the past scuffles before and after the matches: in December 2019, in 2017 and in 2010. For this match, the Observatory on Sporting Events has ordered that the away sector coupons are sold to Campania residents only if they have the Fidelity Card. And tickets are non-transferable.

