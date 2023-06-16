Udinese – The incoming market begins to move / The day

The incoming market is starting to move for the team of the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. The players observed by the team

The Udinese transfer market begins to move even in entrance. The Juventus team has every intention of setting up a team that can easily reach the left side of the standings. A goal that has been missing for far too long now. The two names that are being made for this summer both come from Italian teams. The first is an extreme defender who has done very well with the Juve Stabia shirt, earning him the award for best goalkeeper in the league. We are talking about David Barosi. Udinese wants to rejuvenate that department and the player from Mantua could be the ideal profile.

The middle name, on the other hand, comes from our league or rather played in Serie A this season. His name is Ethan Ampadu. The Welsh footballer has just been relegated with Spezia and will return to London as the card is owned by Chelsea. The Blues, however, will hardly keep him in the team and make him the cornerstone of Pochettino’s new project. Precisely for this reason Udinese senses a possible deal, given that a joker of this caliber could return to Italy for the third time even at a discounted price. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest statements from Pereyra’s director. Pastorello’s words <<

June 16, 2023 (change June 16, 2023 | 19:02)

