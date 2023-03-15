The bianconeri met today to prepare as best they could for Saturday’s match at 8.45 pm against Milan. Here are the latest

After victory on Saturday afternoon with Empoli, Udinese is called to confirm it and the calendar offers another delicate challenge. The bianconeri will be on stage at the Dacia Arena against the Italian champions, engaged tonight against Salernitana. A difficult opponent to meet at the moment for the bianconeri, struck down by the injuries and in a period of little athletic freshness. An important performance will therefore be needed to get back to getting the three points in front of his own fans. In the meantime, here the latest from Bruseschi.

Morning session in the rain for Sottil’s boys who from today have focused on tactical work in view of the match against the Rossoneri. Adam Masina, struggling with the flexor stretch of his right leg, has undergone a differentiated path and his conditions are monitored daily. It will be difficult to get him back on Saturday against the Rossoneri, the aim is to call up for the away game on Sunday 2 April at 12.30 at Bologna.

Walace and Pereyra will be there — Alarm returned to the Udinese house. After the surprise absences in training yesterday afternoon, Walace and Roberto Pereyra worked as a team. Nothing serious, as he reported Sky Sport, for both it was simple management. Today they returned to the group and at the moment their presence on the pitch against Milan on Saturday evening does not seem in doubt. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss another midfielder's statement. Here are Samardzic's words

March 15, 2023 (change March 15, 2023 | 18:01)

