Home World Udinese / The latest from Bruseschi: Pereyra has still worked separately
The Bianconeri met today to prepare as best they could for Saturday’s 6pm match against Atalanta. Here are the latest

After the draw on Sunday evening with Spezia, Udinese is immediately called for redemption and the calendar offers another delicate challenge. The bianconeri will be on stage at the Gewiss Stadium, against Atalanta, fresh from the defeat against Milan which reduced the Orobici’s Champions League ambitions by a bit. A difficult opponent to meet at the moment for the bianconeri, struck down by the injuries and in a period of little athletic freshness. An important performance will therefore be needed to get the three points back. In the meantime here the latest from Bruseschi.

Roberto Pereyra he wants to be there in Bergamo and is willing to work to make it, managing the situation in which he is once again struggling with a muscle problem in the best possible way. For this reason, even today, the Argentine trained separately while the rest of the team was divided into four groups that played themed games. The Argentine will obviously be monitored day after day, without forcing, but continuing to cultivate the hope of being able to recover for Saturday’s advance in Bergamo. At the moment, however, the presence of him among the starting eleven remains in doubt.

Is it time for Festy?

Given the emergency on that band, it might be time to Festy Ebosele. The Irish full-back has had little continuity so far, having competition from Ehizibue in that lane, judged more ready by Mr. Sottil. The chance could come against Atalanta, a line-up that makes outsiders its strong point. Ebosele’s athleticism and physicality could be the right weapon to contain Mahele. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who will replace Ehizibue <<

1 March – 18:40

© breaking latest news

