The rossoblù are at work preparing for next Sunday’s match against the Friulians. Here’s the latest from the infirmary

The team led by Andrea Sottil he is enjoying the finding of seventh place in the standings in view of tonight’s match which will see Max Allegri’s bianconeri as protagonists. You don’t have time, however, to rejoice in a great success that you immediately have to think about the next noteworthy appointments. On the one hand we have a team that has a great desire to continue winning like Udinese and on the other a team that has been growing exponentially since the arrival of the new coach Thiago Motta. The match against Bologna will be tough from all points of view. Let’s get to know the situation of the rossoblùs.

Bologna trained yesterday morning and the Sports Courier summed up the situation of the men available to Motta based on the latest indications from Casteldebole: they will certainly be out against Udinese change e Arnautovic, still struggling with physical problems. Except worked yesterday Dominguezwho will continue his personalized preparation until tomorrow, to then return to the group.

Orsolini situation — As for the probable formation for next Sunday, with Udinese the return from the first minute of Orsolini on the right. With him it is possible the insertion of Dominguez, even if Moro continues to undermine the Argentine. The Croatian tried to make the best use of the opportunities he had, bringing quality and dynamism to the rossoblù midfield. On the left wing, without Cambiaso, the two Greeks will return Lykogiannis e Kyriakopoulos, who have shown strong harmony, also thanks to the habit of playing together in the national team, certified in action like Salerno. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the market session which will start in a few months. The first rumors are already starting to come out. It is said that the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino has found a replacement for a very titular player. That’s who comes in place of Deulofeu <<< See also Republican Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House

March 26 – 5:30 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

