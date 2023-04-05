The market is officially about to catch fire with the director who continues to evaluate possible leads: the end-of-day barrage

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. The team managed by the technician Andrea Sottil intends to continue winning and climbing the standings as much as possible, also in view of a season finale that does not promise to be very simple.

Between market and field

Two fight — These days there are two names that are holding the scene as possible replacement for the Brazilian Walace. The first comes from the third category of Italian football and we are talking about the Catanzaro midfielder Vandeputte. This year he had a sensational season and the double jump could even come for him.

A fantasy — The second, however, would be a real sensational blow. We are talking about Francis Coquelin. The midfielder who won a Europa League with Udinese just two years ago could actually sign for the black and whites and we’re talking about a player who would be acclaimed by all the fans for his qualities.

From the field — While the director deals with the transfer market, the coach continues to think at the next meeting. Today there was a session behind closed doors in which a lot of tactical work was done in view of the match that will take place this Saturday at the Dacia Arena.