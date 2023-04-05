Home World Udinese – The market catches fire, but the mind remains at Monza / The gust
World

Udinese – The market catches fire, but the mind remains at Monza / The gust

by admin
Udinese – The market catches fire, but the mind remains at Monza / The gust

The market is officially about to catch fire with the director who continues to evaluate possible leads: the end-of-day barrage

The gust

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. The team managed by the technician Andrea Sottil intends to continue winning and climbing the standings as much as possible, also in view of a season finale that does not promise to be very simple.

Between market and field

Two fight

These days there are two names that are holding the scene as possible replacement for the Brazilian Walace. The first comes from the third category of Italian football and we are talking about the Catanzaro midfielder Vandeputte. This year he had a sensational season and the double jump could even come for him.

A fantasy

The second, however, would be a real sensational blow. We are talking about Francis Coquelin. The midfielder who won a Europa League with Udinese just two years ago could actually sign for the black and whites and we’re talking about a player who would be acclaimed by all the fans for his qualities.

From the field

While the director deals with the transfer market, the coach continues to think at the next meeting. Today there was a session behind closed doors in which a lot of tactical work was done in view of the match that will take place this Saturday at the Dacia Arena.

Important returns

We must remember the fundamental returns such as those of the two central players Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez, but also of the midfielder Walace (mentioned above). The team is ready to take the field and not miss the latest news from set pieces. Without Deulo and Pereyra, that’s who will take the penalty kicks <<

See also  Ukraine blows the clarion call for a counterattack in June?Russia's internal propaganda changes to target the EU, NATO, Lithuania, Poland, and another shot | Ukraine | Counterattack | Russian internal propaganda | Putin | Russian army | | Nuclear Weapons | Azov Steel Works | Lithuanian Parliament | Terrorism | Poland | Stalin | Hitler |

April 5, 2023 (change April 5, 2023 | 20:01)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Dogs attacked children in a kindergarten in Subotica...

“Singularity – tentacles”: spin-off by Samuel Stern

IVECO BUS / 20 new Crossway 12 CNG...

News coverage of Trump’s detention was a ‘throwback’

Putin’s personal guard breaks the silence after fleeing...

Germany, found the body of a ten-year-old girl...

Interview with Vesna Pešić show Personal | Info

Gf Vip 7, Luca Onestini reveals if he...

VOLVO GROUP / Annual General Meeting of Shareholders...

An enemy of the people, review of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy