Udinese – The market depends on Beto and Becao: factor B / The day

The market for the Juventus team depends on Rodrigo Becao and the centre-forward Beto. Here are all the latest on the two Juventus players

Udinese and its incoming market is hanging on the transfers of two of the most important players during the last season. Rodrigo Becao and Beto are on the way out and the movements made by the club also demonstrate it, but at the moment they are experiencing two completely different situations. The sale of the Brazilian central defender is now upon us. Everything is written and there is very little left before that the Fenerbache formalize the purchase of the former CSKA in Moscow. Almost ten million euros will go to Udinese (including all bonuses) and above all this will be a real turning point for the player both from the point of view of competitions and from an economic point of view.

Rodrigo will pass by six hundred thousand euros annually received with the company of the Pozzo family to the almost two million in that of Istanbul. Furthermore, with Fener he will have the opportunity to play in a European competition during the next season. If his future is written for Becao, we cannot say the same for the Portuguese striker Beto. After two seasons in black and white, the time seems to have come for a leap in quality. To date, however, the difference is made by the lack of offers. The last official attempt it dates back even more than six months ago, when Everton put 25 million euros on the plate, an offer rejected by the management.

Who will try?

—

There are many teams interested, but in the end if we look at the numbers there probably aren’t the margins to pay the center forward thirty million euros. 21 goals in two seasons yes, they are a good figure, but certainly not that of a striker ready to upset even a top team. We’ll see if Simone Inzaghi’s black and blues or the Old Lady are serious and try to close for the former Portimonense player, but at the moment there is still flat calm. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The details of the Becao affair

July 19, 2023 (change July 19, 2023 | 21:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

