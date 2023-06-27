Udinese – The market never sleeps, it closes in one fell swoop / The review

Andrea Sottil’s team is closing a new transfer market in these hours. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s start with the press review

We continue to work outside the playing fields. The retreat will begin in just over 10 days and until then he is only holding the bench for the management. After yesterday morning in which the farewell of Pierpaolo Marino was made official on the same day and above all the arrival of Federico Balzaretti. Now we can think only of the market.

The next shot

The bomber

The player chosen for the Juventus attack is Lorenzo Lucca. There has been a lot of talk about his arrival at Juventus for several days, but the contract with the player himself has only been closed in the last few hours. There is talk of a negotiation of great value for the club, given that it ensures a very interesting prospect of our football.

Deal done

Now there’s no escape, the negotiation is completely concluded with both the club and the player. Only the signatures on the contracts and the official announcement to be able to have Beto’s replacement in Friuli are missing. Precisely for this reason, let’s take a look at the latest releases on the market.

The possible goodbye

After the arrival of the former Pisa and Ajax centre-forward, the path of a possible farewell for the Portuguese centre-forward Beto opens up even more. The club’s request is always of 35 million euros, we’ll see if in the coming weeks some clubs will sink the blow.

The interests

To date, the usual interests are always recorded. Both Napoli and Everton could close the deal, but first there is a need for transfers from both sides. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss defender Becao’s statements. His words about the future

