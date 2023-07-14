Udinese – The new Juventus team is being built / The press review

Udinese continues to work on both the incoming and outgoing transfer market. In these hours and in the previous days some very important news has arrived, but the one that dominates all the others is undoubtedly the renewal of the Spanish footballer Gerard Deulofeu.

Yesterday in the conference it was announced its extension for two seasons and consequently still tking with the black and white shirt on the shoulders. A real coupe de theater for a team that has now shown that it wants to aim for the left side of the standings. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest. Here is the press review <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

