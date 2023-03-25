The three Udinese defenders are showing everyone their great skills. The numbers speak for themselves and this trio is worthy of a top club

Udinese’s strength this year is the group and with such a united team it is known that even the most inaccessible or steep mountains can be climbed. Now you have to keep working in view of the next meetings and only in this way can we continue to dream of the longed-for Europe. Among the many players who are surprising this season, there is a trio that is making real sparks. The players placed under observation are Jaka Bijol, Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez. Their numbers speak for themselves and it is probable that some big clubs will start betting on them for the coming seasons.

When this trio is in the starting lineup and on the field from the first to the ninetieth minute, Udinese have a lower average of goals conceded per game. To date, the defense of the Friulians ranks fifth in the general classification. There are thirty goals conceded, but all the matches played without one of these three fundamental pieces must be subtracted. For example in the four goals conceded on the first day of the championship by the Rossoneri champions of Italy. One of the most important talents of this year was not featured on the playing field: Jaka Bijol. Precisely that was the only occasion in which the black and white rearguard showed clear signs of yielding.

Better than the big ones — See also Usa, "Moulin Rouge" canceled a few minutes from the start: "A positive in the cast" With these defensive numbers Udinese can really dream big. Great merits they should also be given to an excellent goalkeeper like Marco Silvestri who on several occasions put a gigantic patch on the mistakes of the central players. In the remaining eleven games we expect a performance very similar to that of the last few meetings. This will be a great testing ground for the Bianconeri in view of the next season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Bomber Beto has bewitched the Premier League <<

March 25, 2023 (change March 25, 2023 | 17:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

