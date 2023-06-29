Udinese – The point on the very first seasonal commitments / The press review

Udinese continues to work ahead of the start of this championship. The Juventus team knows that they have to make the difference in order to ensure a placement on the left side of the table. The management is working precisely to set up a team capable of being able to have its say from all points of view.

The season as always will start in first days of July to prepare in the best possible way and above all to discover the talent of the various newcomers. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s find out in detail how the summer preparation will be organised. Let’s start with the press review <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

