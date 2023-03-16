The match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and the Rossoneri coached by Stefano Pioli is approaching. Let’s take a look at the precedents between the two teams

The next championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri. Two teams facing different times. The last result for the current Italian champions was not positive (1-1 draw against Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana), on the other hand the Friulians found the victory they had been missing for a long, too long time against Empoli . At the Dacia Arena, the public of special occasions is expected for the last match before the national break in March. Quickly changing the subject, let’s go sift through everyone previous between the two teams. To date, the data speak for themselves, there is talk of a deep red for the team of president Giampaolo Pozzo.

There are quite a few times that the two companies from Northern Italy have met. However, the balance is clear and is clearly in favor of the Rossoneri. As of today they are 107 games played between these two opponents and the victories for the former team of the Berlusconi family are many more than those of the black and whites. Today we talk about 44 successes for the Milanese37 draws and also 21 victories for the Friuli team Venice Julia. The last meeting dates back to the first day of this championship where the two teams put on a show, but in the end the players with the Scudetto on their shirts prevailed 4-2. We can’t lose too top scorers of the challenge between these teams. See also Germany, hostages in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe: special forces on site. "Demanded a ransom"

I bomber — The best of all between the two teams put together is a black and white and we are talking about Anthony DiNatale. I am well his achievements are eleven against the team with the former headquarters in Via Turati. For the Milan team, on the other hand, Shevchenko’s nine goals should be noted, who will surely be remembered for a thousand other reasons. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on this meeting. Possible surprise in attack <<

March 16 – 16:41

