Udinese – The pressure on the big black and whites continues / The press review

Udinese continues to work ahead of the new season. Don’t miss out on all the latest on the market which is evolving these days

Udinese continues to work in view of the next vintage. The presidency’s idea is to set up a strong team that can make a difference from all points of view. There are several players, however, who risk an early departure in the next few days and consequently we must do everything possible to be able to safeguard them.

The risk is what it may be revolutionized a team who as a whole can beat any club in our league. Precisely for this reason we are continuing to work and we want to try to keep as many key players as possible. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review

Lazar Samardzic he is undoubtedly the first footballer on this list. We are talking about a boy born in 2002 who has bewitched all the insiders of our football. To date there are two companies strongly interested, the first is Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Napoli. The second is Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri.

At the moment there is still no favorite team in the fight, also because everything depends on the transfers. The Azzurri would sink the blow only after the possible sale of Zielinskiwhile the Milanese team will try when Tonali at Newcastle will be official.

Norberto Betuncal Berciche Gomes is the second name under observation. Also in this case we are talking about a footballer who has grown enormously in two years in black and white. Now a new experience could arrive either within our league or in the English one.

In this situation the substitute is already present. Udinese has assured Lorenzo Lucca that he could without major problems take the Portuguese’s place, although much will also be expected from the Italian striker. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the bomber jacket deal. Here’s the news

