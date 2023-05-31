Udinese – The referee decides for the last match / Match entrusted to Guida

The last championship match for the Juventus team is now upon us. To date, expectations for this match are really low, also due to the many injured players. The challenge will be one of the most difficult because the Old Lady will show up at the Dacia Arena who is still fighting for a European placement even if there is no mention of the Champions League. Just in these hours, however, it was decided the race director for the match that will start in a few hours. The refereeing team will be led by Mark Guide of the Torre Annunziata section. His assistants will be Imperiale and Tolfo. Pezzuto was chosen as the fourth man and Abisso will be at the Video Assistance Referee, as his assistant Paganessi. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the fields on this match. The point from the infirmary <<