Udinese – The search for the defender begins: all the goals / The day

In these hours the search for the defender who will replace Rodrigo Becao has started. To date there are already two names on the notebook: the very latest

Udinese is one of the most active Italian companies on the market. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team has very clear ideas and wants to try and build a truly high-level team, in order to be able to aim for the left side of the standings next season. The movements made both on the flanks and in attack suggest that the club is ready. The arrival of young players, but already with plenty of experience like Lucca or Zemura it’s just the umpteenth warning not to underestimate the acquisition campaign of a company that rarely misses the shots. In these hours we continue to work and a real one has begun hunting for the new central defenderalso due to the Rodrigo Becao situation.

The very first name on the list comes from Botafogo and he’s doing an incredible championship with the Brazilian team. His name is Adryelson. With his club he is making a vacuum in Brasilerao and for this reason the time may have come to test himself also in the Old Continent. Udinese tried to open the negotiation with an offer from 4.5 million euros, but the company first in the tournament rejected the offer to the sender. Now we need to carefully observe the next steps and whether the management will change their focus or try to close the deal.

The second goal

The second market idea comes from Turkey, but we’re talking about a player born and raised in Bologna. Rayyan Baniya after completing all the youth teams in Italy he moved to the Eurasian country to find a starting shirt. The choice rewarded him given that from Lega Pro he moved to the interest of clubs that play in the top Italian championship. The request of Karagumurk is around 7.5 million euros. At the moment, Friulians consider this request excessive. Again there will be an update in the coming weeks. The search for Becao’s successor is definitely open, let’s see who wins. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the first shot that director Balzaretti prepares. It comes from Barcelona

June 28, 2023 (change June 28, 2023 | 19:01)

