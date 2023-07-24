Udinese – The second game shirt presented: here are the images

The Friulian team presents the second game shirt for the new season. Here are the images for the kit that will accompany the bianconeri

The Juventus team presents its second kit for this new season. After relying on tradition for the home shirt, Andrea Sottil’s team wanted to be daring with the away one. If we go to see in detail, let’s talk about a full color coral with white and blue inserts. A real bold choice by the team that we always know how to experiment in a very interesting way season after season. Here is the post with which the company announced the new kit:

Now there is also expectation regarding the goalkeepers’ set and above all the third shirt, where over the years Udinese she has always outdone herself. Quickly changing the subject, let’s go back to football. Don’t miss all the latest news ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Leipzig. The third week of work begins <<

July 24, 2023 (change July 24, 2023 | 1:26 pm)

