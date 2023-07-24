Home » Udinese – The second game shirt presented: here are the images
World

Udinese – The second game shirt presented: here are the images

by admin
Udinese – The second game shirt presented: here are the images

The Friulian team presents the second game shirt for the new season. Here are the images for the kit that will accompany the bianconeri

The Juventus team presents its second kit for this new season. After relying on tradition for the home shirt, Andrea Sottil’s team wanted to be daring with the away one. If we go to see in detail, let’s talk about a full color coral with white and blue inserts. A real bold choice by the team that we always know how to experiment in a very interesting way season after season. Here is the post with which the company announced the new kit:

Now there is also expectation regarding the goalkeepers’ set and above all the third shirt, where over the years Udinese she has always outdone herself. Quickly changing the subject, let’s go back to football. Don’t miss all the latest news ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Leipzig. The third week of work begins <<

July 24, 2023 (change July 24, 2023 | 1:26 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  The holiday of a Palermo family in Sharm el Sheik ends in tragedy: the 6-year-old child dies and his father is hospitalized in serious condition for an alleged intoxication

You may also like

Kolubara relegated to the third league of Serbia...

Cattle herding in Dibaya-Lubwe: an essential practice for...

the spectacular flight over the city

A red weather alarm has been lit for...

Sergio Bonelli Editore and DC Comics present “DYLAN...

17 villages evacuated – Corriere TV

Your Web Browser is Not Supported: CNN

The war in Sudan could become a problem...

Udinese market – Ausilio and Marotta want Samardzic...

Sisters Engage in Heated Dispute over Property Sale:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy