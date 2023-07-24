Udinese – The third week of work begins / The press review

Udinese is preparing for the third week of work. Today we start again and expectations are really high given that there will be two top-level friendlies. The first against Marco Rose’s Leipzig and the second against Union Berlin. Both German teams will play in the next Champions League.

They are without a doubt the two most important friendlies of the entire pre-season. A top-level team like Udinese knows that they can put themselves to the test perfectly against these clubs.

