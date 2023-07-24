Home » Udinese – The third week of work begins / The press review
World

Udinese – The third week of work begins / The press review

by admin
Udinese – The third week of work begins / The press review

Udinese is preparing for the third week of work. Today we start again and expectations are really high given that there will be two top-level friendlies. The first against Marco Rose’s Leipzig and the second against Union Berlin. Both German teams will play in the next Champions League.

They are without a doubt the two most important friendlies of the entire pre-season. A top-level team like Udinese knows that they can put themselves to the test perfectly against these clubs. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. Let’s start with the press review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  The EU sharpens its cyber weapons against cyberwar and false news

You may also like

In Madrid, the Popular Party, Socialists and Vox...

From cocoa to chocolate, the Ivory Coast makes...

Kevin Spacey faces sentence on alleged sexual abuse

Took 120 euros to cut a tree after...

Your web browser is not supported: How to...

Putin’s crusade against LGBT rights: now Russia also...

«Proven to the world that we are a...

zrinjski slovan rendulić barišić announcement | Sport

Pope Francis Encourages Intergenerational Communication for a Stronger...

The French anthropologist Marc Augé has died

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy